ABBA lanzó dos temas nuevos y confirmó un nuevo disco

ABBA - I Still Have Faith In You ABBA ARE BACK with Voyage! A brand new album out November 5 and revolutionary concert coming to London Spring 2022. Listen to two brand new songs and pre-order the album. Pre-order album: https://abba.lnk.to/albumpreorder Listen here: https://abba.lnk.to/newmusic Follow ABBA Voyage on socials: www.instagram.com/ABBAVoyage www.facebook.com/ABBAVoyage www.twitter.com//ABBAVoyage www.tiktok.com/@abbavoyage Directed by Shynola. Produced by Josh Barwick and Svana Gisla Production company : Aniara Music video by ABBA performing I Still Have Faith In You . A Universal Music Group Company; © 2021 1221 AB, under exclusive license to Polar Music International AB