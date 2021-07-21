13 nuevos casos de Covid reportaron este miércoles en Crespo y 706 en la provincia
Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
✅ Departamento Paraná 219 , distribuidos en:
ALDEA MARIA LUISA 2
ALDEA SANTA MARIA 1
CERRITO 1
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 4
CRESPO 2
HASENKAMP 3
HERNANDARIAS 4
LA PICADA 2
MARIA GRANDE 4
ORO VERDE 4
PARANA 174
SAN BENITO 9
ESTACION SOSA 1
TABOSSI 1
VIALE 7
✅ Departamento Colón 43, distribuidos en:
COLON 23
PUEBLO CAZES 1
SAN JOSE 12
VILLA ELISA 7
✅ Departamento Concordia 65, distribuidos en:
CONCORDIA 61
ESTACION YERUA 1
LA CRIOLLA 2
PUERTO YERUA 1
✅ Departamento Diamante 44, distribuidos en:
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 4
COLONIA ENSAYO 1
DIAMANTE 28
GENERAL ALVEAR 1
GENERAL RAMIREZ 3
LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 7
✅ Departamento Federación 46, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 35
FEDERACION 7
LOS CONQUISTADORES 1
SAN PEDRO 1
SANTA ANA 2
✅ Departamento Federal 5, distribuidos en:
FEDERAL 5
✅ Departamento Feliciano 7, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 7
✅ Departamento Gualeguay 34, distribuidos en:
ESTACION LAZO 1
GENERAL GALARZA 6
GUALEGUAY 27
✅ Departamento Gualeguaychú 102, distribuidos en:
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY SUR 1
ENRIQUE CARBO 1
GILBERT 4
GUALEGUAYCHU 73
IRAZUSTA 1
LARROQUE 7
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 2
URDINARRAIN 13
✅ Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 9, distribuidos en:
IBICUY 8
VILLA PARANACITO 1
✅ Departamento La Paz 10, distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ 1
ALCARAZ SEGUNDO 1
BOVRIL 1
COLONIA LA PROVIDENCIA 1
LA PAZ 1
SANTA ELENA 5
✅ Departamento Nogoyá 11, distribuidos en:
HERNANDEZ 1
LUCAS GONZALEZ 3
NOGOYA 7
✅ Departamento Tala 24, distribuidos en:
MACIA 8
ROSARIO DEL TALA 16
✅ Departamento Uruguay 60, distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 6
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 54
✅ Departamento Victoria 10, distribuidos en:
VICTORIA 10
✅ Departamento Villaguay 17, distribuidos en:
VILLA CLARA 1
VILLAGUAY 16
De ese modo, en la provincia son 124.234 los casos confirmados.