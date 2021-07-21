13 nuevos casos de Covid reportaron este miércoles en Crespo y 706 en la provincia

Crespo 21 de julio de 2021 Por Fuente de la noticia: Estación Plus Crespo
El municipio de Crespo informó este miércoles 12 nuevos casos de Covid, mientras que el área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, registró 706 nuevos casos en Entre Ríos. Informe de todas las localidades.

Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:

✅ Departamento Paraná 219 , distribuidos en: 
ALDEA MARIA LUISA    2
ALDEA SANTA MARIA    1
CERRITO    1
COLONIA AVELLANEDA    4
CRESPO    2
HASENKAMP    3
HERNANDARIAS    4
LA PICADA    2
MARIA GRANDE    4
ORO VERDE    4
PARANA    174
SAN BENITO    9
ESTACION SOSA    1
TABOSSI    1
VIALE    7

✅ Departamento Colón 43, distribuidos en: 
COLON    23
PUEBLO CAZES    1
SAN JOSE    12
VILLA ELISA    7
    
✅ Departamento Concordia 65, distribuidos en: 
CONCORDIA    61
ESTACION YERUA    1
LA CRIOLLA    2
PUERTO YERUA    1

✅ Departamento Diamante 44,  distribuidos en: 
ALDEA VALLE MARIA    4
COLONIA ENSAYO    1
DIAMANTE    28
GENERAL ALVEAR    1
GENERAL RAMIREZ    3
LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN    7
    
✅ Departamento Federación 46,  distribuidos en: 
CHAJARI    35
FEDERACION    7
LOS CONQUISTADORES    1
SAN PEDRO    1
SANTA ANA    2

✅ Departamento Federal 5, distribuidos en: 
FEDERAL    5

✅ Departamento Feliciano 7, distribuidos en: 
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO    7

✅ Departamento Gualeguay 34, distribuidos en: 
ESTACION LAZO    1
GENERAL GALARZA    6
GUALEGUAY    27

✅ Departamento Gualeguaychú 102, distribuidos en: 
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY SUR    1
ENRIQUE CARBO    1
GILBERT    4
GUALEGUAYCHU    73
IRAZUSTA    1
LARROQUE    7
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO    2
URDINARRAIN    13

✅ Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 9, distribuidos en: 
IBICUY    8
VILLA PARANACITO    1

✅ Departamento La Paz 10, distribuidos en: 
ALCARAZ    1
ALCARAZ SEGUNDO    1
BOVRIL    1
COLONIA LA PROVIDENCIA    1
LA PAZ    1
SANTA ELENA    5

✅ Departamento Nogoyá 11, distribuidos en:
HERNANDEZ    1
LUCAS GONZALEZ    3
NOGOYA    7
 
✅ Departamento Tala 24, distribuidos en: 
MACIA    8
ROSARIO DEL TALA    16

✅ Departamento Uruguay 60, distribuidos en: 
BASAVILBASO    6
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY    54

✅ Departamento Victoria 10, distribuidos en: 
VICTORIA    10

✅ Departamento Villaguay 17, distribuidos en:
VILLA CLARA    1
VILLAGUAY    16

De ese modo, en la provincia son 124.234 los casos confirmados.

