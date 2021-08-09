Crespo registró 2 casos de Covid este lunes, en la provincia entre el domingo y el lunes se registraron 385 nuevos casos

Crespo 09 de agosto de 2021 Por Fuente de la noticia: Estación Plus Crespo
El municipio local informó este lunes 2 nuevos casos de Covid, mientras que el área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, informó que entre el domingo 8 y el lunes 9 de agosto se confirmaron 385 nuevos casos de coronavirus. Informe de todas las localidades.

Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:

✅Departamento Paraná 115, distribuidos en:

CERRITO 5
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 4
COLONIA NUEVA 1
COLONIA REFFINO 1
CRESPO 11
MARIA GRANDE 1
EL PINGO 1
ORO VERDE 3
PARANA 76
SAN BENITO 6
SAUCE MONTRULL 1
SEGUI 1
VIALE 4

✅Departamento Colón 19, distribuidos en:

ARROYO BARU 1
COLON 5
SAN JOSE 6
UBAJAY 6
VILLA ELISA 1

✅Departamento Concordia 25, distribuidos en:

CONCORDIA 15
NUEVA ESCOCIA 1
PUERTO YERUA 9

✅Departamento Diamante 23, distribuidos en:

ALDEA SALTO 1
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 1
DIAMANTE  11
LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 10

✅Departamento Federación 28, distribuidos en:

CHAJARI 22
COLONIA OFICIAL 17     2
FEDERACION 1
GUALEGUAYCITO 1
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 1

✅Departamento Federal 5, distribuidos en:

SAUCE DE LUNA 5

✅Departamento Feliciano 4, distribuidos en:

SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO  4

✅Departamento Gualeguay 15, distribuidos en:

GENERAL GALARZA 4
GUALEGUAY 11

✅Departamento Gualeguaychú 72, distribuidos en:

ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 1
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY SUR 1
ENRIQUE CARBO 1
ESTACION PALAVECINO 1
GUALEGUAYCHU 50
LARROQUE 6
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 11
URDINARRAIN 1

✅Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 9, distribuidos en:

CEIBAS 2
IBICUY 2
VILLA PARANACITO 5

✅Departamento La Paz 5, distribuidos en:

LA PAZ 2
SANTA ELENA 3

✅Departamento Nogoyá 7, distribuidos en:

BETBEDER 1
NOGOYA 5
XX DE SETIEMBRE 1

✅Departamento San Salvador 1, distribuidos en:

SAN SALVADOR 1

✅Departamento Tala 6, distribuidos en:

MACIA 4
ROSARIO DEL TALA 2

✅Departamento Uruguay 33, distribuidos en:

BASAVILBASO 8
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 23
ROCAMORA 1
SAN CIPRIANO 1

✅Departamento Victoria 11, distribuidos en:

RINCÓN DE NOGOYÁ 2
VICTORIA 9

✅Departamento Villaguay 3, distribuidos en:

VILLAGUAY 3
                                                                                                                                      
De ese modo, en la provincia son 131.439 los casos confirmados.

