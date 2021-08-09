Crespo registró 2 casos de Covid este lunes, en la provincia entre el domingo y el lunes se registraron 385 nuevos casos
Los casos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
✅Departamento Paraná 115, distribuidos en:
CERRITO 5
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 4
COLONIA NUEVA 1
COLONIA REFFINO 1
CRESPO 11
MARIA GRANDE 1
EL PINGO 1
ORO VERDE 3
PARANA 76
SAN BENITO 6
SAUCE MONTRULL 1
SEGUI 1
VIALE 4
✅Departamento Colón 19, distribuidos en:
ARROYO BARU 1
COLON 5
SAN JOSE 6
UBAJAY 6
VILLA ELISA 1
✅Departamento Concordia 25, distribuidos en:
CONCORDIA 15
NUEVA ESCOCIA 1
PUERTO YERUA 9
✅Departamento Diamante 23, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SALTO 1
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 1
DIAMANTE 11
LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 10
✅Departamento Federación 28, distribuidos en:
CHAJARI 22
COLONIA OFICIAL 17 2
FEDERACION 1
GUALEGUAYCITO 1
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 1
✅Departamento Federal 5, distribuidos en:
SAUCE DE LUNA 5
✅Departamento Feliciano 4, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSE DE FELICIANO 4
✅Departamento Gualeguay 15, distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 4
GUALEGUAY 11
✅Departamento Gualeguaychú 72, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SAN ANTONIO 1
DISTRITO COSTA URUGUAY SUR 1
ENRIQUE CARBO 1
ESTACION PALAVECINO 1
GUALEGUAYCHU 50
LARROQUE 6
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 11
URDINARRAIN 1
✅Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 9, distribuidos en:
CEIBAS 2
IBICUY 2
VILLA PARANACITO 5
✅Departamento La Paz 5, distribuidos en:
LA PAZ 2
SANTA ELENA 3
✅Departamento Nogoyá 7, distribuidos en:
BETBEDER 1
NOGOYA 5
XX DE SETIEMBRE 1
✅Departamento San Salvador 1, distribuidos en:
SAN SALVADOR 1
✅Departamento Tala 6, distribuidos en:
MACIA 4
ROSARIO DEL TALA 2
✅Departamento Uruguay 33, distribuidos en:
BASAVILBASO 8
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 23
ROCAMORA 1
SAN CIPRIANO 1
✅Departamento Victoria 11, distribuidos en:
RINCÓN DE NOGOYÁ 2
VICTORIA 9
✅Departamento Villaguay 3, distribuidos en:
VILLAGUAY 3
De ese modo, en la provincia son 131.439 los casos confirmados.