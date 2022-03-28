Plus facebook

Premios Oscar 2022: estos fueron los ganadores en cada categoría

Espectaculos 28 de marzo de 2022
La 94° edición que se llevó a cabo este domingo 27, y que finalizó en la madrugada del lunes 28. Lista completa de los que se alzaron con el galardón.
Se realizó la ceremonia que premia a las producciones cinematográficas en el tradicional Dolby Theatre, ubicado en Los Ángeles, California. Esta nueva entrega contó con muchos momentos sorprendentes; dentro de ellos, estuvo el anuncio del ganador a Mejor Película, ya que se preveía que “El poder del perro” iba a ser la que se alzara con el galardón. Finalmente, el destino fue otro.

Estos fueron los ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2022

Mejor Película

  • “Belfast”
  • “CODA” (GANADORA)
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (GANADORA)
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Mejor Actor

  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
  • Will Smith, “King Richard” (GANADOR)
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor Dirección

  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (GANADORA)
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)
  • “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)
  • “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)
  • “No Time To Die” (“No Time to Die”) (GANADORA)
  • “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Mejor Documental

  • “Ascension”
  • “Attica”
  • “Flee”
  • “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (GANADOR)
  • “Writing With Fire”

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • “CODA” (GANADOR)
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Lost Daughter”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Guion Original

  • “Belfast” (GANADOR)
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • “Cruella” (GANADORA)
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”, Bután
  • “Flee”, Dinamarca
  • “The Hand of God”, Italia
  • “Drive My Car”, Japón (GANADORA)
  • “The Worst Person in the World”, Noruega

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (GANADOR)
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Película Animada

  • “Encanto” (GANADORA)
  • “Flee”
  • “Luca”
  • “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
  • “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (GANADORA)
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Mejor Sonido

  • “Belfast”
  • “Dune” (GANADOR)
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejores Efectos Especiales

  • “Dune” (GANADORA)
  • “Free Guy”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • “Audible”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “The Queen of Basketball” (GANADOR)
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Robin Robin”
  • “The Windshield Wiper” (GANADOR)

Mejor Cortometraje Live-Action

  • “The Dress”
  • “The Long Goodbye” (GANADOR)
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”
  • “Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune” (GANADORA)
  • “Encanto”
  • “Parallel Mothers”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Montaje

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune” (GANADOR)
  • “King Richard”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • “Dune” (GANADOR)
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (GANADORA)
  • “House of Gucci”

