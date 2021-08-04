Este miércoles se registraron 13 nuevos casos de Covid en Crespo y 400 en Entre Ríos

Crespo 04 de agosto de 2021 Por Fuente de la noticia: Estación Plus Crespo
El municipio local informó 13 nuevos contagios este miércoles 4 de agosto, mientras que el área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, dio cuenta de 400 nuevos casos de coronavirus. Informe de todas las localidades.

Los casos en la provincia se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:

✅ Departamento Paraná 122, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SANTA MARIA   1
CERRITO  2
COLONIA AVELLANEDA   1
CRESPO 2
MARIA GRANDE  2
ORO VERDE 3
PARANÁ 104
PUEBLO BRUGO  2
SAN BENITO 3
SEGUI  1
VIALE  1

✅ Departamento Colón 17, distribuidos en:
COLÓN 9
SAN JOSÉ 5
UBAJAY  2
VILLA ELISA 1

✅ Departamento Concordia 33, distribuidos en:
CONCORDIA 32
LA CRIOLLA 1

✅ Departamento Diamante 22, distribuidos en:
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 3
COLONIA ENSAYO  3
DIAMANTE 9
DISTRITO ISLETAS  1
GENERAL RAMIREZ 2
LIBERADOR SAN MARTIN 4

✅ Departamento Federación 25, distribuidos en:
CHAJARÍ 19
FEDERACIÓN 2
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
SANTA ANA  2
VILLA DEL ROSARIO  1

✅ Departamento Federal 3, distribuidos en:
FEDERAL 3

✅ Departamento Feliciano 6, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSÉ DE FELICIANO 6

✅ Departamento Gualeguay 20, distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 4
GUALEGUAY 16

✅ Departamento Gualeguaychú 52, distribuidos en:
GENERAL ALMADA  1
GUALEGUAYCHÚ 39
LARROQUE 6
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO  2
URDINARRAIN  4

✅ Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 12, distribuidos en:
IBICUY 8
MEDANOS  1
VILLA PARANACITO 3

✅ Departamento La Paz 27, distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ 10
BOVRIL 3
LA PAZ 4
PIEDRAS BLANCAS  2
SAN GUSTAVO  3
SANTA ELENA 4
SIR LEONARD  1

✅ Departamento Nogoyá 9, distribuidos en:
ARANGUREN  3
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 5

✅ Departamento Tala 5, distribuidos en:
ROSARIO DEL TALA 4
GOBERNADOR SOLA  1

✅ Departamento Uruguay 16, distribuidos en:
CASEROS  1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 15

✅ Departamento Victoria 20, distribuidos en:
MOLINO DOLL 1
VICTORIA 19

✅ Departamento Villaguay 11, distribuidos en:
JUBILEO  1
VILLA CLARA 1
VILLAGUAY  9

 De ese modo, en la provincia son 129.848 los casos confirmados.

