Este miércoles se registraron 13 nuevos casos de Covid en Crespo y 400 en Entre Ríos
Los casos en la provincia se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:
✅ Departamento Paraná 122, distribuidos en:
ALDEA SANTA MARIA 1
CERRITO 2
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 1
CRESPO 2
MARIA GRANDE 2
ORO VERDE 3
PARANÁ 104
PUEBLO BRUGO 2
SAN BENITO 3
SEGUI 1
VIALE 1
✅ Departamento Colón 17, distribuidos en:
COLÓN 9
SAN JOSÉ 5
UBAJAY 2
VILLA ELISA 1
✅ Departamento Concordia 33, distribuidos en:
CONCORDIA 32
LA CRIOLLA 1
✅ Departamento Diamante 22, distribuidos en:
ALDEA VALLE MARIA 3
COLONIA ENSAYO 3
DIAMANTE 9
DISTRITO ISLETAS 1
GENERAL RAMIREZ 2
LIBERADOR SAN MARTIN 4
✅ Departamento Federación 25, distribuidos en:
CHAJARÍ 19
FEDERACIÓN 2
SAN JAIME DE LA FRONTERA 1
SANTA ANA 2
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 1
✅ Departamento Federal 3, distribuidos en:
FEDERAL 3
✅ Departamento Feliciano 6, distribuidos en:
SAN JOSÉ DE FELICIANO 6
✅ Departamento Gualeguay 20, distribuidos en:
GENERAL GALARZA 4
GUALEGUAY 16
✅ Departamento Gualeguaychú 52, distribuidos en:
GENERAL ALMADA 1
GUALEGUAYCHÚ 39
LARROQUE 6
PUEBLO GENERAL BELGRANO 2
URDINARRAIN 4
✅ Departamento Islas del Ibicuy 12, distribuidos en:
IBICUY 8
MEDANOS 1
VILLA PARANACITO 3
✅ Departamento La Paz 27, distribuidos en:
ALCARAZ 10
BOVRIL 3
LA PAZ 4
PIEDRAS BLANCAS 2
SAN GUSTAVO 3
SANTA ELENA 4
SIR LEONARD 1
✅ Departamento Nogoyá 9, distribuidos en:
ARANGUREN 3
LUCAS GONZALEZ 1
NOGOYA 5
✅ Departamento Tala 5, distribuidos en:
ROSARIO DEL TALA 4
GOBERNADOR SOLA 1
✅ Departamento Uruguay 16, distribuidos en:
CASEROS 1
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY 15
✅ Departamento Victoria 20, distribuidos en:
MOLINO DOLL 1
VICTORIA 19
✅ Departamento Villaguay 11, distribuidos en:
JUBILEO 1
VILLA CLARA 1
VILLAGUAY 9
De ese modo, en la provincia son 129.848 los casos confirmados.